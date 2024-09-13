Polkadot (DOT) Price Tops $4.45 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00007464 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market cap of $6.64 billion and $100.66 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00262367 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,492,960,167 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,960,166 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is forum.polkadot.network. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
