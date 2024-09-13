Pollen Street Group’s (POLN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.77) price objective on the stock.

Pollen Street Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Pollen Street Group stock opened at GBX 686 ($8.97) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £427.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 705.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 677.17. Pollen Street Group has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 775 ($10.13).

Get Pollen Street Group alerts:

Pollen Street Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share. This is a positive change from Pollen Street Group’s previous dividend of $13.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. Pollen Street Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,571.43%.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.