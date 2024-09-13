Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.27 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $224,242.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00260225 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,979,494 coins and its circulating supply is 39,979,828 coins. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,977,500.248126 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.2653625 USD and is down -10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

