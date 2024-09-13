Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY remained flat at $4.26 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 360,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Porsche Automobil

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.