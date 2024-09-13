PotCoin Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $39.62 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00107499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011503 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.