Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.77

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.77 and traded as high as C$41.87. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$41.83, with a volume of 2,540,747 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POW. Scotiabank upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 91.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.80.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.05. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of C$9.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9738407 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

