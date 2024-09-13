Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Optics stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Precision Optics as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Optics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of POCI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. 7,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Precision Optics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

