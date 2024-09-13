Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Abrdn Healthcare Investors worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $18.75 on Friday. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.