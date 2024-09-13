Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 144,945 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,210 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 144,945 shares during the period. UiPath makes up approximately 1.1% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,459 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 9.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 17.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. William Blair cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

UiPath Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PATH opened at $12.01 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 0.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

