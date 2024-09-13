Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,261 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $308,145,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,588,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,993,000 after buying an additional 1,997,841 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,419,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,954,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GE Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,782,000.

SRLN opened at $41.62 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

