Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BMI opened at $203.70 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.06 and a 52 week high of $210.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.86. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

