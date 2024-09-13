Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.03 and a 52-week high of $50.91.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

