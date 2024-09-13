Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $384.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $384.73. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.60.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

