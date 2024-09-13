Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACRE. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 93,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1,329,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 12.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -120.48%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

