Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Prio Stock Performance
Shares of Prio stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.80. Prio has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.
Prio Company Profile
