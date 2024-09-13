Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 217.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Prio Stock Performance

Shares of Prio stock traded up C$0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.61. The company had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.80. Prio has a 1-year low of C$7.15 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

Prio Company Profile

Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.

