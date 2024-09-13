Probe Gold (TSE:PRB) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Probe Gold (TSE:PRB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Probe Gold Trading Up 1.8 %

Probe Gold stock opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. Probe Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.78.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc, a precious metal exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property comprising 436 square kilometers, which includes the Monique, Pascalis, and Courvan trends and their deposits located in the city of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

