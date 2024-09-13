Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $282.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.29.

NYSE PGR opened at $249.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 12 month low of $134.34 and a 12 month high of $254.83.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

