Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Sells $360,000.00 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.65. 545,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,988. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $45.82.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,004,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 186,218 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

