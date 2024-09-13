Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %
PVCT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 44,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.