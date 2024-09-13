PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 73.15%.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.