PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.50%.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the mining and processing of nickel in Indonesia. It is also involved in the non-iron metal manufacturing industry. The company was formerly known as PT International Nickel Indonesia Tbk and changed its name to PT Vale Indonesia Tbk in September 2011. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Featured Articles

