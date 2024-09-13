Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.60. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,426,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,763,000 after purchasing an additional 732,443 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,827 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

