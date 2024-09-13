Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,819,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

