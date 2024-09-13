Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Raised by Scotiabank (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 31.36%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $779,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

