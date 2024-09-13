Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Zacks Research

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $260.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.64 and its 200 day moving average is $327.44. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

