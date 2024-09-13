Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Decreased by Zacks Research

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

AEO opened at $19.33 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 875,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $1,039,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

