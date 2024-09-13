Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Cut by Roth Capital

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Viper Energy Trading Down 3.9 %

VNOM stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $49.37.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

