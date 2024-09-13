Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,385 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $155.57 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $206.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares in the company, valued at $248,979,738.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $7,054,384.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,745,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,979,738.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock worth $7,296,388. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

