Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 503,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,269,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 131,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

