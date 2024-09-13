Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 4,006 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

SYK stock opened at $367.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.38. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $368.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.58.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.