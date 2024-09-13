Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

