Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $964,000 Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 159.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EME opened at $388.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.47. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.