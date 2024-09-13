Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,735,000 after purchasing an additional 495,183 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,470,000 after buying an additional 249,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Stock Up 1.1 %
PSTG opened at $48.25 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Pure Storage
In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $6,176,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,232,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,857,451.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,177 shares of company stock worth $18,863,083 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Pure Storage Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
