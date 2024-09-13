Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 17,549 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,549 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

