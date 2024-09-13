Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 19,789 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 699.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 90,175 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,244 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $298,597.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $189,762.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,773.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,255 shares of company stock worth $936,975 in the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

