Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,732,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in OneMain by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in OneMain by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,570,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,937,000 after acquiring an additional 889,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in OneMain by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,890,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 743,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 7,566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 708,804 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Northland Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,614 shares of company stock worth $1,009,575 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Up 1.1 %

OMF opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.