Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $999,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CARR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.