Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

