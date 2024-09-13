Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.60 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $237.62 million and approximately $25.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00003886 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.93 or 0.04060880 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00041500 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002279 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,314,591 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

