Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 623,694 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 312,005 shares.The stock last traded at $19.54 and had previously closed at $19.42.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
