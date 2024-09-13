Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 373.1% in August

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 373.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 363,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,810. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

Further Reading

