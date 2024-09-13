Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 373.1% in August

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 373.1% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QNRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 363,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,810. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.96.
Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.36. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.
About Quoin Pharmaceuticals
Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.
