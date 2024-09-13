Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $206.03 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Radiant Logistics Price Performance

RLGT traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.04. 92,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,123. The firm has a market cap of $330.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.84. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radiant Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

