Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.91). Approximately 54,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 90,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

Ramsdens Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £70.98 million, a PE ratio of 927.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

