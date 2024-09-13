Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Randstad Stock Performance

RANJY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 6,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,136. Randstad has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Cuts Dividend

About Randstad

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.5292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Randstad’s payout ratio is 60.24%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

