Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Cap of $247.10 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $247.10 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 14,275,105,828 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

