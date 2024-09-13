Raymond James Boosts Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$27.50

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

SIS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.07.

Shares of Savaria stock traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,938. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.84.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.1754488 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

