Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ubiquiti (UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/3/2024 – Ubiquiti was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/27/2024 – Ubiquiti had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $104.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Ubiquiti was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/26/2024 – Ubiquiti had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $160.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE UI traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $202.69. 48,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
