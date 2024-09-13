Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ubiquiti (UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/3/2024 – Ubiquiti was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2024 – Ubiquiti had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $104.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Ubiquiti was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/26/2024 – Ubiquiti had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $160.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UI traded up $1.38 on Friday, reaching $202.69. 48,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.75. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

