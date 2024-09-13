Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 1,560.2% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,400.00.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
