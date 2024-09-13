Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a growth of 1,560.2% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,400.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RBGLY

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.