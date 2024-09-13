Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after buying an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,379,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

