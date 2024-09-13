Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. 7,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Up 6.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Relief Therapeutics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.